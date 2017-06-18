IN Current Conditions

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 18, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Anderson;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;7;73%

Auburn;Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;SSW;7;83%

Bloomington;Clear;77;SSW;9;70%

Columbus;Mostly cloudy;77;S;8;77%

Eagle Creek;Cloudy;78;Calm;9;70%

Elkhart;Partly cloudy w/ showers;75;S;23;78%

Evansville;Cloudy;78;SSW;7;70%

Fort Wayne;Thunderstorms;74;SSW;13;84%

Gary;Partly cloudy;73;SW;9;80%

Goshen;Partly cloudy w/ showers;75;S;23;78%

Huntingburg;Cloudy;76;S;7;81%

Indianapolis;Intermittent clouds;77;S;12;70%

Knox;Partly cloudy;70;WSW;14;87%

Kokomo;Thunderstorms;75;NNE;12;80%

Lafayette;Cloudy;69;S;6;96%

Muncie;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;7;73%

Peru;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;66;SE;7;100%

Shelbyville;Clear;76;SSW;7;73%

South Bend;Showers;72;WSW;3;93%

Terre Haute;Thunderstorms;77;WSW;9;81%

Warsaw;Showers;73;SSW;12;88%

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Current Conditions