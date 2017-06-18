IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 18, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;7;73%
Auburn;Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;SSW;7;83%
Bloomington;Clear;77;SSW;9;70%
Columbus;Mostly cloudy;77;S;8;77%
Eagle Creek;Cloudy;78;Calm;9;70%
Elkhart;Partly cloudy w/ showers;75;S;23;78%
Evansville;Cloudy;78;SSW;7;70%
Fort Wayne;Thunderstorms;74;SSW;13;84%
Gary;Partly cloudy;73;SW;9;80%
Goshen;Partly cloudy w/ showers;75;S;23;78%
Huntingburg;Cloudy;76;S;7;81%
Indianapolis;Intermittent clouds;77;S;12;70%
Knox;Partly cloudy;70;WSW;14;87%
Kokomo;Thunderstorms;75;NNE;12;80%
Lafayette;Cloudy;69;S;6;96%
Muncie;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;7;73%
Peru;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;66;SE;7;100%
Shelbyville;Clear;76;SSW;7;73%
South Bend;Showers;72;WSW;3;93%
Terre Haute;Thunderstorms;77;WSW;9;81%
Warsaw;Showers;73;SSW;12;88%
