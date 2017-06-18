Suburban man faces hate crime after message to Muslim group

hello

CHICAGO -- Authorities have charged a 45-year-old suburban Chicago man with a hate crime after prosecutors say he called a Muslim civil rights advocate and left a threatening message.

Prosecutors say Marvin Meyer of Oak Forest admitted calling the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Chicago office and leaving a message for deputy director Sufyan Sohel. The message told the American-born attorney he wasn't welcome in the U.S. and made a death threat, among other things.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2tgELxD) Meyer was charged with a felony count of a hate crime and a misdemeanor count of a telephone threat. Meyer has been ordered held on $75,000 bail and is required to wear an electronic monitoring device once released. A listed number for Meyer couldn't be located Sunday.

Prosecutors say Sohel doesn't know Meyer.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com