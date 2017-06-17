Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Illinois woman acquitted in accident that killed 2

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- An Illinois woman was found not guilty of manslaughter in a crash that killed a Springfield couple in July 2015.

Prosecutors charged 37-year-old Antonia Reiss, of Columbia, Illinois, after her car, traveling at 96 mph, hit the couple's car in Springfield.

The Greene County prosecutor said in a news release Friday that a doctor testified Reiss was bipolar and in a manic state during the crash, which killed 72-year-old C.L. Lewis and 69-year-old Barbara Lewis.

Judge Calvin Holden ruled that Reiss' behavior wasn't reckless. Holden also denied prosecutor's request to find Reiss guilty of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, saying he also didn't find Reiss to be criminally negligent.

Reiss's attorney said she had no alcohol or illegal drugs in her system at the time of the crash.

