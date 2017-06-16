Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
posted: 6/16/2017 7:00 AM

McDonald's ends Olympic sponsorship deal 3 years early

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Fast-food chain McDonald's has ended its Olympic sponsorship deal three years early.

The International Olympic Committee says confidential financial terms of the immediate separation were agreed to.

IOC marketing director Timo Lumme says "we understand that McDonald's is looking to focus on different business priorities."

McDonald's was among 13 top-tier sponsors signed through the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Games.

An Olympic sponsor since 1976, McDonald's had signed an eight-year extension to run through 2020.

McDonald's had exclusive rights in the "retail food services" sponsor category.

The IOC says it will review the sales categories rather than sign a direct replacement.

McDonald's remains a national sponsor of the 2018 Olympics with domestic marketing rights in South Korea.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account