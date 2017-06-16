Breaking News Bar
 
Court orders company to clean up Indiana dump site

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indiana corporation has been ordered to bring an industrial dump site into compliance with local environmental regulations.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2rDPeBk ) reports the Indiana Court of Appeals recently upheld a 2016 Marion County decision that directed FLM LLC to clean up Black Mountain. The site is a man-made hill of fine, black sand in Indianapolis.

The 2-acre dome was left behind by International Recycling Inc., which began leasing the site from FLM in 1999. Court records show the company later abandoned the site after losing its contract with DaimlerChrysler in 2002. The company later filed for bankruptcy and had no money left to pay for the removal of the sand.

Court documents say removing the more than 100,000 tons of sand is estimated to cost about $3.5 million.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

