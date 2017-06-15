IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Friday, June 16, 2017
926 FPUS53 KIWX 160243
ZFPIWX
Zone Forecast Product
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
INZ027-161700-
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ018-161700-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph toward daybreak.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ033-161700-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ022-161700-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ009-161700-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ005-161700-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ015-161700-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ032-161700-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ025-161700-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ034-161700-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ016-161700-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ006-161700-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ003-161700-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
942 PM CDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ014-161700-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ023-161700-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ008-161700-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ013-161700-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
942 PM CDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ012-161700-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
942 PM CDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ004-161700-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ007-161700-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ024-161700-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ026-161700-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ020-161700-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ017-161700-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
