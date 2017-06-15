IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Friday, June 16, 2017

926 FPUS53 KIWX 160243

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

INZ027-161700-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ018-161700-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph toward daybreak.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ033-161700-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ022-161700-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ009-161700-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ005-161700-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ015-161700-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ032-161700-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ025-161700-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ034-161700-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ016-161700-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ006-161700-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ003-161700-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

942 PM CDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ014-161700-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ023-161700-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ008-161700-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then

becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ013-161700-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

942 PM CDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ012-161700-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

942 PM CDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ004-161700-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ007-161700-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then

becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ024-161700-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ026-161700-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ020-161700-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ017-161700-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

1042 PM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast