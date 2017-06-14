Dantas scores career-high 22, Dream beats Storm 91-86 in OT

Atlanta Dream's Matee Ajavon (10) races ahead of Seattle Storm's Carolyn Swords (8) and Dream's Jordan Hooper during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Atlanta Dream's Damiris Dantas, right, defends Seattle Storm's Sue Bird (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart (30) tries to knock away a shot by Atlanta Dream's Layshia Clarendon during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart (30) shoots between Atlanta Dream's Layshia Clarendon (23) and Elizabeth Williams in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Atlanta Dream's Damiris Dantas (12) gets a shot off in front of Seattle Storm's Crystal Langhorne during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Atlanta Dream's Layshia Clarendon passes the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Damiris Dantas had a career-high 22 points, Bria Holmes scored nine of her 15 points in overtime and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 91-86 on Tuesday night.

Holmes grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled with 6.6 seconds left and hit 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead to 87-84. Atlanta elected to foul with 5.5 seconds left and Noelle Quinn made two free throws to pull to 87-86. But Seattle was called for a clear-path foul and Atlanta made four straight free throws to seal it.

Tiffany Hayes added 14 points for Atlanta (5-4), and Layshia Clarendon fouled out with 3:04 left in the fourth quarter with nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Seattle trailed by nine points with four minutes to go in regulation but the Storm closed on a 12-3 run. Seattle had the final possession of regulation but Jewell Loyd's contested 3-pointer didn't hit the rim.

Loyd hit 14 of 16 free throws and scored 27 points for Seattle (5-5). Breanna Stewart added 16 points as all five Storm starters finished in double figures.

