updated: 6/12/2017 5:59 PM

Friend says Trump is considering 'terminating' Mueller

Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- A friend of the president says Donald Trump is considering "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy tells Judy Woodruff of "PBS NewsHour": "I think he's considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he's weighing that option."

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Ruddy's claims.

Under current Justice Department regulations, such a firing would have to be done by Attorney General Jeff Sessions' deputy, Rod Rosenstein, not the president- though those regulations could theoretically be set aside.

Mueller is leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties between Moscow and Trump's presidential campaign. Sessions has recused himself from the investigation.

