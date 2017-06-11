Breaking News Bar
 
Clinton nuclear reactor running a year after closing threat

Associated Press
CLINTON, Ill. -- A nuclear reactor in central Illinois has begun operating again just over a year after the plant owner warned it would shut down this month if financial losses continued.

The State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2rbgtmJ ) reports that in between, Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation providing $235 million in ratepayer subsidies annually to Exelon Corp. to keep running the Clinton Power Station and a nuclear power station in the Quad Cities for at least another decade.

Clinton Vice President Ted Stoner says the plant's employees, families and neighbors are grateful to state lawmakers for enacting legislation that acknowledges the substantial economic and environmental benefits of nuclear power in Illinois.

Last summer, Exelon threatened to close the Clinton station this month and the Quad Cities station in 2018 after losing $800 million over seven years.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

