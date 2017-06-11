The Latest: L.A. pride parade renamed 'ResistMarch'

hello

San Diego, Calf., City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez gives the thumbs up and wears a Harvey Milk pin and a Queen Mother pin during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Associated Press

Gregory Elfers with the New York City Gay Men's Chorus sings as he marches along Constitution Ave. NW., during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Associated Press

Gil Mendez, of San Francisco, holds a sign to honor the victims of the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., as he marches during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Associated Press

A marcher hold a sign that reads "Love is Love is Love" on the National Mall with the Washington Monument in the background during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Associated Press

Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Associated Press

Marchers gather on the National Mall with the Washington Monument in the background during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Associated Press

"Sister Sera Nade" with the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, sings on the National Mall with the Capitol in the background during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Associated Press

Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Associated Press

Marchers unfurl a huge rainbow flag as they prepare to march in the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Associated Press

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. gestures during the Los Angeles LGBTQ #ResistMarch, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on LGBT pride marches around the United States (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The Los Angeles pride parade was renamed the ResistMarch, and tens of thousands turned out, some carrying rainbow flags or signs reading "Love Trumps Hate" through Hollywood on Sunday.

Speakers included U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters.

Waters led the crowd in rousing chants of "impeach 45!"

She said "we're going to take our country back from him," and told the marchers that they have the strength, the courage and the power to do it.

___

3:30 p.m.

In Los Angeles, the annual pride parade has been renamed the ResistMarch, and tens of thousands of people turned out in Hollywood, some carrying rainbow flags or signs reading "Love trumps hate."

Speakers at the event included Mayor Eric Garcetti and RuPaul, the host of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Chad Morgan told KABC-TV he's inspired by gay parents walking with their children. He says "there are rights all across the board that are in jeopardy, that we need to show that we will fight for in America."

___

3:15 p.m.

Many of the 100 LGBT marches and rallies planned across the U.S. have become annual events, but Sunday marked the first-ever pride parade in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, a prosperous Detroit suburb.

The one-mile march began at Grosse Pointe South High School to emphasize support for teens who are gay or transgender.

Two 15-year-old marchers, Jessica Dodge and Shekinah Aho, held hands and wore shirts that said, "Make America Gay Again."

___

10:42 a.m.

In the nation's capital and dozens of other U.S. cities, supporters of LGBT rights mobilized for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but showing anger over threats to those advances.

The centerpiece event, the Equality March in Washington, was endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans. Leaders of those groups have been embittered by several actions of President Donald Trump's administration - including the rollback of federal guidance advising school districts to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The activists also complain that Trump, although he campaigned as a potential ally of gays and lesbians, has stocked his administration with many foes of LGBT-rights advances, including Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Throngs of marchers, many thousands strong, paraded past the White House and toward the Capitol, trailing behind a giant rainbow flag near the head of the procession.

"We're here, we're queer, get that Cheeto out of here," was among the chants directed at Trump.

___

David Crary reported from New York. Associated Press writer Amy Taxin in Los Angeles contributed to this report.