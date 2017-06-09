Breaking News Bar
 
Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 in friendly before 95,000 fans

Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Argentina gave new coach Jorge Sampaoli a winning debut on Friday, defeating Brazil 1-0 before 95,569 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a friendly.

Defender Gabriel Mercado's goal on the stroke of halftime helped end Brazil coach Tite's undefeated record since taking the job 12 months ago.

Top-ranked Brazil, playing Friday without captain Neymar, had won nine matches in a row, while No. 2 Argentina had lost three of its last five matches in a stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sampaoli opted for a 3-3-3-1 system, deploying Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain as the striker with Lionel Messi, who played all 90 minutes, in his regular Barcelona role on the right side of the attack.

The high-pressing style that had brought Sampaoli so much success with Chile's national team was evident from the outset, as Angel Di Maria flourished with extra space on the left side.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second half as a precaution after taking a knock from Manchester City teammate Nicolas Otamendi.

