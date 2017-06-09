The Latest: Pound under pressure after UK election result

Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he arrives to vote in the general election at a polling station in London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Associated Press

Votes cast in the general election are counted in Islington in London, shortly after the polls closed Thursday, June 8, 2017. Exit polls projected that Theresa May's ruling Conservatives would be the largest party, but that they may fall short of a majority. Associated Press

Ballot boxes arrive to be counted, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday June 8, 2017. ï»¿Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Associated Press

Policer officers arrive to enter a polling station in London ahead of the arrival of Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn who will vote in the general election Thursday, June 8, 2017. Associated Press

A view inside of a polling station at the White Horse Inn in Priors Dean, Hampshire, England also known as the 'Pub with no name' Thursday June 8, 2017. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (0600GMT to 2100GMT) Thursday as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons. Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament, and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Associated Press

A man enters the polling station at the Golden Pheasant Public House in Lower Farringdon, Hampshire, England Thursday June 8, 2017. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (0600GMT to 2100GMT) Thursday as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons. Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament, and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Associated Press

Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (0600GMT to 2100GMT) Thursday as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons. Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament, and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks. Associated Press

A man fixes a sign to the railings outside a polling station in London ahead of the arrival of Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn who will vote in the general election Thursday, June 8, 2017. Associated Press

Britain's Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron arrives to cast his vote in the General Election at a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, England Thursday, June 8, 2017. Polling stations opened across Britain on Thursday amid heightened security worries following a series of terror attacks in what one senior police official described as âunprecedented times.ââ(Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Associated Press

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waves as she arrives to cast her vote in the general election at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall in Glasgow Thursday, June 8, 2017. Polling stations have opened across Britain in an election to choose a new government. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves with her husband Philip after voting in the general election at polling station in Maidenhead, England, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Associated Press

Police officers ride away on their bikes after inspecting the polling station for Britain's general election, at Bermondsey Village Hall in the London Bridge area of London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament. Associated Press

A police officer is stationed outside a polling station at Cubitt Town Infant and Junior School on the Isle of Dogs in London, as people cast their votes in the general election, Thursday June 8, 2017. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Associated Press

Police officers look on as votes cast in the general election are counted in Islington in London, shortly after the polls closed Thursday, June 8, 2017. Exit polls projected that Theresa May's ruling Conservatives would be the largest party, but that they may fall short of a majority. Associated Press

The London Eye is illuminated in red, the color of the Labour Party, after first exit polls of Britain's national election announced in London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days. Associated Press

Police officers walk past as votes cast in the general election are counted in Islington in London, shortly after the polls closed Thursday, June 8, 2017. Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Associated Press

Ballot boxes are emptied to be counted for the general election, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday June 8, 2017. ï»¿Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Associated Press

Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he arrives for the declaration at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017. Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- The Latest on Britain's parliamentary election (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The pound has fallen further after British election results showed the Conservative party lost its majority.

The British currency lost as much as 3 cents against the dollar late Thursday and early Friday, to fall as low as $1.2636 in Asian trading hours after the final results started trickling in.

It recovered somewhat to trade at $1.2677 but remained well short of the $1.2955 level before the exit poll was published late Thursday.

With most seats counted, it's become clear the Conservatives are unable to win the 326 seats needed for an outright majority. Investors worry a minority Conservative government would be weaker in Brexit talks, scheduled to begin June 19.

___

8:50 a.m.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is "ready to serve" the country while ruling out potential deals or pacts with other parties in Parliament.

Speaking after a successful election for Labour which saw Prime Minister Theresa May lose her majority in the House of Commons, Corbyn said people have had enough of austerity politics and cuts in public expenditures.

He repeated calls for May to resign. May had called the early election in hopes of increasing her majority. Instead, her Conservative Party lost its majority and Labour claimed a haul of seats.

He says "politics has changed. Politics is not going back into the box where it was before."

Corbyn also says that upcoming discussions over Britain's exit from the EU have to continue regardless of which party forms the next government.

___

8:45 a.m.

The European Union's budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger says the outcome of the British election calls into question whether Brexit negotiations will be able to start as planned and will certainly complicate the process.

Speaking Friday morning by phone on Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio, Oettinger said the EU is prepared to stick to the negotiation timetable but that it would take a few hours at least to see how the results of the election play out in the formation of a government.

He says "without a government, there's no negotiation."

He says the election was not a referendum on Brexit and that he fully expected the process to continue, but that results could make negotiations more difficult.

He says "with a weak negotiating partner, there's the danger that the negotiations will go badly for both sides."

__

8:10 a.m.

France's prime minister says he doesn't believe the surprise British election result means the country has changed its mind over its decision to leave the European Union.

Speaking Friday on Europe 1 radio, Edouard Philippe conceded that "the tone" of Brexit negotiations may be affected by British Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to secure a parliamentary majority.

However, he said he was skeptical to conclude that "Britons' sovereign decision on Brexit has been cast into doubt in any way."

Discussions, he added, will be "long" and "complex."

"So let's not kid ourselves."

Discussions between the British government and the EU are formally set to begin later this month.

___

7:55 a.m.

Britain's news media says Theresa May has no intention of giving up the post of prime minister even though her Conservative Party lost its majority in the House of Commons in Thursday's general election.

Mays' future as leader and head of the Conservative Party is being openly questioned after her call to hold a snap election backfired.

May called the election in hopes of increasing her majority in order to give her a stronger hand in negotiations with the European Union over Britain's exit. However, with nearly all votes counted, the Conservatives are on 315 seats, short of the 326 mark that ensures a majority. The Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, did much better than most forecasters predicted, and has 261 seats at last count.

___

6 a.m.

British media are reporting that Conservatives can no longer win an outright majority in Parliament.

Sky News reported early Friday that Labour held the seat of Southampton Test, guaranteeing that no party will reach the 326 seats necessary for an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

The result will heap pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, after she called a snap election in the hope of increasing the Conservative majority in Parliament to strengthen her position in Brexit negotiations.

___

5:20 a.m.

Britain's home secretary has narrowly avoided defeat in the general election, holding on to her seat in Parliament by 346 votes after a recount.

In the 2015 election, Amber Rudd won the Hastings and Rye seat in southern England by almost 5,000 votes. But the governing Conservative Party has suffered big losses in the election and is on the verge of losing its parliamentary majority.

Several government ministers have lost their seats.

The result will heap pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, and many consider Rudd a potential Conservative leader.

She is regarded as having performed well during the campaign, which was marred by deadly attacks in Manchester and London. As home secretary, Rudd is in charge of the police and security services and helped lead the response to the attacks.