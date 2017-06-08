Comey's testimony to put uncomfortable spotlight on Trump

FILE - In this this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with then-FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers and first responders in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Fired FBI Director James Comeyâs gripping written account of his private encounters with Donald Trump since January reads like a movie script. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing: "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation." Comey will testify that President Donald Trump sought his "loyalty" and asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of investigation shadowing his White House, according to prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2017. Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey, testifies before a House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee budget hearing about the Federal Bureau of Investigation's FY 2017 budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey will testify that President Donald Trump sought his "loyalty" and asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of investigation shadowing his White House, according to prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2017. Associated Press

FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comey will testify that President Donald Trump sought his "loyalty" and asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of investigation shadowing his White House, according to prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2017. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Fired FBI director James Comey, at a hugely anticipated congressional hearing Thursday, will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump that he says made him deeply uneasy.

Comey says in testimony prepared for the Senate intelligence committee that he was concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence. Comey's recollections of his one-on-one conversations with Trump were revealed in seven pages of testimony released Wednesday.

His account of demands for loyalty from the president, and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser, are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.