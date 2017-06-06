Trump, Christie center stage in race they're not part of

Phil Murphy talks to supporters during a Democratic primary election watch party at the Robert Treat Hotel, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Murphy won the primary and will face New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who won the Republican primary.

As Joe Piscopo, actor, comedian and radio host, looks on New Jersey Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno celebrates at her primary election night event Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Long Branch, N.J.

Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno leaves the both after voting during the primary gubernatorial election at the Church of The Precious Blood parish center, Tuesday June 6, 2017 in Monmouth Beach, N.J, New Jersey voters are getting down to the business of picking a successor to Republican Gov. Chris Christie, the winners will go on to compete in the Nov. 7 general election. Phil Murphy is the leading Democratic candidate, while Guadagno is the leading Republican. (Aristide Economopoulos/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Poll worker Audrey Ginsberg places an 'I Voted' sticker on Gov. Chris Christie at the Brookside Emergency Services Building during the primary election on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Mendham, N.J. New Jersey voters are getting down to the business of picking a successor to Christie, the winners will go on to compete in the Nov. 7 general election. Phil Murphy is the leading Democratic candidate, while Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is the leading Republican. (Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP)

Kelly Odom, of Union Beach, N.J., watches election results on her phone at New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno's Republican primary election watch party Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in West Long Branch, N.J. The candidates running to replace New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie fanned out across the state Tuesday as voters made their selections in the first statewide primary races since Republican President Donald Trump took office.

Phil Murphy claps while talking to supporters during a Democratic primary election watch party at the Robert Treat Hotel, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Murphy won the primary and will face New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who won the Republican primary.

Phil Murphy speaks to supporters during a Democratic primary election watch party at the Robert Treat Hotel, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at in Newark, N.J.

Phil Murphy, right, poses for a selfie with a supporter after speaking during a Democratic primary election watch party at the Robert Treat Hotel, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at in Newark, N.J. Murphy won the primary and will face New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who won the Republican primary.

Joe Piscopo, the actor, comedian and radio host, famous for his SNL portrayal of Frank Sinatra, introduces New Jersey Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno at her primary election night event, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Long Branch, N.J.

