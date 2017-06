AP FACT CHECK: Attack draws visceral Trump tweets, not facts

hello

In this June 1, 2017 photo Greenpeace activists demonstrate in front of the freighter "SBI'Subaru" holding a banner with the inscription "Planet Earth First"' in Hamburg, Germany. The activists had previously followed the freighter on inflatable rafts and wrote the inscriptions "No Coal" and "No Trump" on the freighter's hull. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP) Associated Press

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2017, after speaking in the Rose Garden about the US role in the Paris climate change accord. Associated Press

In this Saturday, June 3, 2017, image made from a video, people run from the scene an attack in London. Chaos broke out for several minutes during Saturday night's attack in the heart of the city, with people scattering in all directions, sometimes directly into the path of the men trying to kill them. (Sky news via AP) Associated Press

A view of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin after it was illuminated in the colors of the British union flag Sunday June 4, 2017 as a mark of respect for the people killed in the attacks in London on Saturday night. (Joerg Carstensen/DPA via AP) Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The London attacks on the weekend and a deadly episode in the Philippines last week both prompted a visceral reaction from President Donald Trump, but not one based on facts.

An AP Fact Check finds that Trump may respond prematurely when terrorism is a possible - but unproved - culprit.

He got ahead of British authorities on the events unfolding in London's chaos and was wrong in blaming terrorism for last week's assault on a Philippine casino-hotel.