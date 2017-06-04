Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/4/2017 11:02 AM

Griezmann commits to staying at Atletico Madrid next season

  • FILE - This is a Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, of Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann as he celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid in Leverkusen, Germany. Atletico Madridâs transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday June 1, 2017, harming Manchester Unitedâs hopes of signing Antoine Griezmann.

    Associated Press

  • Antoine Griezmann of France celebrates with teammates after scoring the fifth goal during his friendly soccer match against Paraguay, in Rennes, western France, Friday, June 2, 2017.

PARIS -- Antoine Griezmann has committed to staying at Atletico Madrid next season, saying it would be a "dirty move" to leave the club after its transfer ban was upheld.

The France forward, who was the leading scorer at last year's European Championship, has been heavily linked to a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

He even said in one television interview that a move was "possible," with United having been ready to pay a release clause in his contract reportedly of more than 100 million euros ($112 million).

However, speaking on football show Telefoot on Sunday, he made it clear he will stay in Spain at least one more season having talked it through with the club's directors.

"We decided that I will stay," the 26-year-old Griezmann said. "We've got another good season ahead."

Atletico's transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday. The FIFA ban prevents Atletico from registering new players until January.

"It's a hard moment for the club, for my teammates," Griezmann said. "So it would be a dirty move for me to leave now."

Atletico had lined up Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette as a potential replacement for Griezmann.

"It's sad for him, because he really wanted to come," said Griezmann, adding that he hopes his France teammate joins in the January transfer window.

Griezmann scored 16 league goals for Atletico last season, having netted 22 in his two previous seasons. He got his 16th international goal in Friday's 5-0 friendly win against Paraguay.

