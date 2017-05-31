Lennon named new athletic director at University of Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The University of May has named former North Dakota and Southern Illinois head football coach Dale Lennon as its new athletic director.

The 57-year-old Lennon returns to the school where he started his head coaching career two decades ago. He took over the UND program in 1999, where he led his alma mater to an NCAA Division II national championship. In 2008 he moved on to Division I Southern Illinois, where he coached until2015.

Lennon takes over for Roger Thomas, who is retiring at the end of June. Lennon also took over for Thomas as UND's head football coach.

Mary moved up from NAIA athletics to NCAA Division II in 2008. It has 17 athletic teams and is one of 16 schools in the Northern Son Intercollegiate Conference.