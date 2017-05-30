Breaking News Bar
 
Rays' Dickerson hits bouncing pitch for double

  Tampa Bay Rays Evan Longoria, left, smiles after hitting a sacrifice fly scoring teammate Corey Dickerson, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

    Tampa Bay Rays Evan Longoria, left, smiles after hitting a sacrifice fly scoring teammate Corey Dickerson, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Corey Dickerson seems to be hitting everything these days, although even the Tampa Bay Rays slugger looked surprised by his double Tuesday night.

Dickerson connected with a bouncing pitch from Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez and looped a standup double down the third-base line.

The major league hits leader lunged after Martinez's breaking ball and made contact shortly after it bounced just in front of home plate. The bloop dropped into shallow left field, and after rolling into second base easily, Dickerson smirked and shook his head.

Dickerson, who is tied with Colorado's Charlie Blackmon for the major league-lead with 72 hits, added a single in the seventh for his majors-leading 24th multihit game. He has an AL-best .346 batting average.

