Illinois
updated: 5/30/2017 10:01 AM

Bill OK'ed allowing ads on license plate renewal reminders

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A bill is headed to Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner that would let the state put advertisements on license plate renewal reminders.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2sgJdvf ) that the Illinois Senate unanimously approved the measure on Monday. Secretary of State Jesse White suggested ads earlier this year, saying they would help pay for the cost of mailing the reminders. White's office didn't send the notices in 2015 because of lack of money amid state budget troubles.

The Illinois Secretary of State's office will be in control of the advertisements. The ads wouldn't have political messages and wouldn't be bigger than the office's seal.

Sponsor Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park says it's good policy because it's "finding ways to not only put money back into the coffers but reduce costs."

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

