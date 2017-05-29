Bundy sharp as Orioles beat Yankees 3-2 to end 7-game skid

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, center, is pulled from the game by manager Joe Girardi (28) as third baseman Chase Headley (12) and New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, right, look on during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Baltimore. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez (24) is out against Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop (6) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Baltimore. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Starlin Castro kisses his necklace before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Baltimore. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, top, rounds the bases after his home run as Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Mark Trumbo (45) makes a catch on a fly ball by New York Yankees' Aaron Judge for the out next to fielder Joey Rickard (23) during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Baltimore. Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Baltimore. Associated Press

BALTIMORE -- Dylan Bundy allowed two runs over seven innings in another strong start at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 3-2 Monday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Jonathan Schoop had two RBIs to help the Orioles end their longest skid since a nine-game drought in 2011. Baltimore took a 3-1 lead with two unearned runs in the third inning and held on to improve the AL's best home record to 16-7.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 17th home run for the first-place Yankees in this AL East matchup.

Bundy (6-3) gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked one. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in six home starts this season.

Darren O'Day worked a perfect eighth and Brad Brach got three straight outs for his 10th save in 13 tries.

Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery (2-4) allowed three runs, one earned, and eight hits over 4 1-3 innings. It was the shortest of his nine career starts, all of which have come this season.

The Orioles used a two-out RBI single by Mark Trumbo to go up 1-0 in the first inning.

A sacrifice fly by Aaron Hicks tied it in the second before Schoop hit a, two-out, two-run double in the third. The hit came after second baseman Starlin Castro botched a grounder up the middle.

Judge connected in the seventh to get the Yankees to 3-2. But New York failed to get a hit after that and fell to 13-2 when Judge homers.

SLUMPING SLUGGER

Orioles 1B Chris Davis batted second for the first time this season, but the switch failed to change his luck at the plate. Davis went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and is 5 for 47 with 26 Ks in his last 12 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Aroldis Chapman, who's been on the DL since May 13 with left shoulder inflammation, played catch for a second straight day. ... Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion/neck) is not yet ready for baseball activity, manager Joe Girardi said. ... 1B Greg Bird (ankle) had seven plate appearances in a simulated game and is expected to begin his rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Single-A Tampa.

Orioles: CF Adam Jones was a late scratch from the starting lineup and ended up missing a third straight game with a sore hip.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Luis Severino (3-2, 3.11 ERA) starts Tuesday in the second game of the series, coming off an outing in which he blanked KC over eight innings on May 24.

Orioles: Chris Tillman (1-1, 4.43 ERA) makes his 20th career start against the Yankees. He's 8-6 lifetime against them, including 2-0 last year.

