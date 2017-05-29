Braves beat Angels; Trout headed for surgery on thumb

Atlanta Braves' Matt Kemp is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a ball hit by Tyler Flowers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Angels second baseman Cliff Pennington was charged with an error while fielding the ball. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Danny Santana, right, is safe as he dives back to second under the tag of Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, right, gestures after hitting a solo home run as Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. This marked his 598th career home run. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Cameron Maybin makes a catch on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Fans watch as Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols' career home run number in center field is changed to 598 after Pujols his a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran, right, celebrates after forcing out Los Angeles Angels Eric Young Jr. at second and throwing out Cameron Maybin at first during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Nolan Fontana can't reach a ball hit for an RBI single by Atlanta Braves' Rio Ruiz during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Matt Adams and Danny Santana had two-run doubles during a six-run third inning to help the Atlanta Braves overcome Albert Pujols' 598th career homer and beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Monday night.

The Angels placed two-time AL MVP Mike Trout on the disabled list for the first time in his career before the game, and the center fielder will need surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He's expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Julio Teheran (4-4) won his second game since April by holding the Angels to six hits - including solo homers by Andrelton Simmons, Pujols and Luis Valbuena - in his 6 1/3 innings.

The Braves chased starter Ricky Nolasco (2-5) in the third. Nolasco has not won since April 27.

Teheran allowed two earned runs and no homers in his previous four road starts. He walked one and struck out five Monday. All three home runs came on 0-1 fastballs.

The Angels loaded the bases with one out to chase Teheran in the seventh, but reliever Jose Ramirez induced Cameron Maybin to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 11th save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Infielder Brandon Phillips was held out with a right knee contusion after taking a foul to the knee Sunday in San Francisco. Braves manager Brian Snitker said he expected Phillips back Tuesday.

Angels: When the Angels placed Trout on the 10-day disabled list and called up outfielder Eric Young Jr. from Triple-A Salt Lake, they moved left-hander Tyler Skaggs (oblique strain) to the 60-day DL to make 40-man roster space for Young, who started Monday in left.

UP NEXT

Braves: Right-hander Bartolo Colon (2-5) will try to turn his season around against another of his former teams Tuesday. Colon, 44, has gone 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA in his last six starts.

Angels: Right-hander Parker Bridwell is scheduled to make his major league debut against the Braves. Since being acquired from the Orioles on April 27, he is 2-2 with a 1.26 ERA in seven minor league appearances (six starts).

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball