IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, May 29, 2017
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Partly cloudy;63;SW;7;90%
Auburn;Clear;57;SSW;5;87%
Bloomington;Clear;64;WSW;3;86%
Columbus;Partly cloudy;61;ESE;5;100%
Eagle Creek;Clear;64;WSW;5;89%
Elkhart;Clear;58;SSW;8;86%
Evansville;Cloudy;65;SW;5;86%
Fort Wayne;Partly cloudy;59;SW;5;93%
Gary;Clear;60;SSW;6;75%
Goshen;Clear;58;SSW;8;86%
Huntingburg;Clear;65;Calm;0;96%
Indianapolis;Partly cloudy;62;SW;8;96%
Knox;Clear;57;SW;7;90%
Kokomo;Intermittent clouds;61;SW;7;86%
Lafayette;Clear;59;WSW;3;93%
Muncie;Partly cloudy;63;SW;7;90%
Peru;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;7;98%
Shelbyville;Clear;62;SSW;5;86%
South Bend;Clear;57;SW;5;90%
Terre Haute;Partly cloudy;64;NW;5;74%
Warsaw;Clear;59;SSW;3;93%
_____
_____
