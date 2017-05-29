IN Current Conditions

IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, May 29, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Anderson;Partly cloudy;63;SW;7;90%

Auburn;Clear;57;SSW;5;87%

Bloomington;Clear;64;WSW;3;86%

Columbus;Partly cloudy;61;ESE;5;100%

Eagle Creek;Clear;64;WSW;5;89%

Elkhart;Clear;58;SSW;8;86%

Evansville;Cloudy;65;SW;5;86%

Fort Wayne;Partly cloudy;59;SW;5;93%

Gary;Clear;60;SSW;6;75%

Goshen;Clear;58;SSW;8;86%

Huntingburg;Clear;65;Calm;0;96%

Indianapolis;Partly cloudy;62;SW;8;96%

Knox;Clear;57;SW;7;90%

Kokomo;Intermittent clouds;61;SW;7;86%

Lafayette;Clear;59;WSW;3;93%

Muncie;Partly cloudy;63;SW;7;90%

Peru;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;7;98%

Shelbyville;Clear;62;SSW;5;86%

South Bend;Clear;57;SW;5;90%

Terre Haute;Partly cloudy;64;NW;5;74%

Warsaw;Clear;59;SSW;3;93%

