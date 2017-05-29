IN Forecast

hello

Success - Article sent!

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Forecast for Wednesday, May 31, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Partly sunny;73;55;WSW;11;52%;44%;7

Auburn;Partly sunny;71;51;SW;10;59%;44%;7

Bloomington;Sun, then clouds;78;55;WSW;8;48%;60%;8

Columbus;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;SW;9;49%;60%;8

Eagle Creek;Partly sunny;74;55;WSW;10;50%;66%;7

Elkhart;A passing shower;70;51;W;13;56%;66%;7

Evansville;Inc. clouds;83;60;SW;7;44%;61%;8

Fort Wayne;Partly sunny;71;52;SW;11;58%;44%;6

Gary;A passing shower;71;54;WSW;13;48%;65%;6

Goshen;A passing shower;70;51;WSW;14;59%;66%;7

Huntingburg;Inc. clouds;79;57;NNW;7;54%;59%;8

Indianapolis;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;W;10;50%;60%;7

Knox;Partly sunny;71;50;SW;12;54%;44%;7

Kokomo;Partly sunny, breezy;73;54;WSW;14;58%;44%;7

Lafayette;Nice with some sun;73;52;WSW;10;57%;41%;7

Muncie;Partly sunny, breezy;73;56;WSW;14;51%;44%;7

Peru;Partly sunny, breezy;72;53;WSW;14;62%;44%;7

Shelbyville;Partly sunny;77;56;SW;11;51%;60%;8

South Bend;A passing shower;70;51;WSW;14;55%;66%;7

Terre Haute;Partly sunny;78;55;SW;10;49%;64%;8

Warsaw;Partly sunny;70;51;WSW;10;59%;44%;7

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast