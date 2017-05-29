The Latest: Rights activists in Paris protest Putin visit

Demonstrators hold flags during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel âMacron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine. Associated Press

Demonstrators hold flags and a banner reading "No to Russian agression" during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel âMacron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine. Associated Press

Demonstrators hold a banner with photos of Putin and late Libyan leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi reading "Putin, Gadhafi is waiting for you" during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel âMacron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine. Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a G7 closing news conference in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin greets believers and participants as he visits the Sretensky Monastery to take part in a ceremony consecrating a new temple in Moscow. Putin is visiting France on Monday, May 29, 2017, in hope of mending strained ties. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP, File) Associated Press

Demonstrators hold flags and a banner reading "No to Russian agression" and "Unity makes strength" during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel âMacron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Latest on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to France (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Human rights activists are gathered in Paris to draw attention to the situation of gays in Chechnya before Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to France.

The activists want newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the issue with Putin at their Versailles palace meeting. They held a banner "Stop homophobia in Chechnya" at a square in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Amnesty International France vice president Cecile Coudriou says "it's important that Mr. Putin is ready to hear, we hope, strong words coming from Mr. Macron, to say 'stop' to that homophobia which has lasted for too long."

Human Rights Watch said in a new report last week that high-level officials in Russia's Chechnya humiliated inmates during visits to detention facilities where gay people were allegedly held and tortured.

___

8:40 a.m.

On a trip that will likely shape Russia-France ties for years to come, President Vladimir Putin is set to visit France for talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron after expressing sympathy for his rivals during the campaign.

After Moscow lost its bets in the French vote, the visit offers the Russian leader a chance to turn the page and try to establish ties with Macron as the Kremlin has struggled to mend a bitter rift in relations with the West.

Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.