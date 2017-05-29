Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois Audubon Society to mark 120th anniversary

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- One of Illinois' oldest conservation groups is marking 120 years since its founding.

The Illinois Audubon Society says it'll gather next month at Chicago's Field Museum to celebrate the anniversary.

The nonprofit organization was established in 1897, dedicated to the protection of birds. It's raised $11 million over the years to acquire land and currently owns around 2,000 acres managed as wildlife sanctuaries in Illinois.

The executive director of Illinois Audubon Society, Jim Herkert, says the group has also played key roles in strengthening state wildlife laws, as well in expanding state parks and forest preserves. He also points to its efforts to conserve prairie-chicken populations and to reintroduce peregrine falcons in Illinois.

The celebration at the Field Museum is scheduled for June 28.

