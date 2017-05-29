Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 5/29/2017 9:01 AM

Nearly 200 citied, arrested at speedway during Indy 500

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana law enforcement officials say officers cited or arrested nearly 200 people from Friday through Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Indianapolis 500 festivities.

Indiana State Excise Police say officers issued about 150 summonses for illegal possession or consumption of alcohol. Other issues included false identification and giving minors alcohol. There were about 50 drug-related charges. In total 139 minors, 40 adults and 15 juveniles were cited for 245 charges. Last year officers cited 130 minors, 38 adults and 20 juveniles for 263 charges.

Excise officers are tasked with enforcing the state alcoholic beverage laws.

Superintendent Matt Strittmatter said officers' main goal was to make sure racing fans have "a safe environment in which to enjoy the festivities."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account