Gallo hits 15th HR as Rangers snap slump, beat Blue Jays 3-1

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jose Bautista off a pitch from Texas Rangers starter Andrew Cashner during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday May 28, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy hits an RBI-single off a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays starter Joe Biagini during third-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday May 28, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Joey Gallo hit his 15th home run and Andrew Cashner posted a rare road win as the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Sunday, snapping their longest losing streak of the season at five.

Toronto had won five in a row.

Cashner (2-4) gave up one run in seven innings. The right-hander had been 0-9 in 18 road starts since September 2015.

Keone Kela pitched the eighth. Matt Bush gave up a pair of singles in the ninth but held on for his sixth save.

Gallo hit an opposite field solo shot to left off Joe Biagini (1-3) in the fourth, his eighth homer in May. Gallo ranks third among AL home run leaders, one behind Mike Trout of the Angels and Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

Cashner won for the second time in three starts overall. He is 10-31 with a 4.83 ERA in 110 road games, 62 starts.

Elvis Andrus had three hits and scored twice as the Rangers improved to 9-18 on the road.

Making his fifth start since joining the rotation earlier this month, Biagini allowed two runs and seven hits in a career-high six innings. His seven strikeouts were also were a personal best.

Toronto got a run in the first when Kevin Pillar hit a leadoff double and later scored on Jose Bautista's sacrifice fly.

Texas tied it in the third when Andrus singled and stole second before coming around on Jonathan Lucroy's two-out single. Andrus added an insurance run when he scored on Dominic Leone's wild pitch in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: LHP Dario Alvarez was put on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 26, because of a strained left elbow. Texas recalled INF-OF Drew Robinson from Triple-A Round Rock.

Blue Jays: LHP Francisco Liriano (shoulder) was scheduled to make his first minor league rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday night. ... 3B Josh Donaldson and SS Troy Tulowitzki returned to the lineup after getting the day off Saturday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Texas returns home Monday to begin a three-game series against Tampa Bay. LHP Martin Perez (2-5, 3.77) threw a season-high 113 pitches in his previous start, his highest total since undergoing elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2014. RHP Erasmo Ramirez (3-0, 3.00) starts for the Rays.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (5-2, 3.30) starts the opener of a three-game interleague series against Cincinnati. Stroman is 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA over his past seven starts. RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2, 6.17) starts for the Reds.

