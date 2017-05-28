The Latest: Almodovar: Cannes deliberations went 'very fast'

hello

Actress and jury member Uma Thurman poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Based On A True Story at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

Actresses Eva Green, centre right, and Emmanuelle Seigner pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Based On A True Story at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

Actors Adrien Brody, left, and Mathieu Amalric pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Based On A True Story at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

Actress Eva Green poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Based On A True Story at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

Actress and jury member Uma Thurman, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Based On A True Story at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

Actress Eva Green, from left, director Roman Polanski and actress Emmanuelle Seigner pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Based On A True Story at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

Actor Joaquin Phoenix poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

Actors John Doman, from left, Joaquin Phoenix, Alex Manette, director Lynne Ramsay and Ekaterina Samsonov pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

Director Lynne Ramsay, right, and actor Joaquin Phoenix pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

Actors John Doman, from left, Joaquin Phoenix, Alex Manette, director Lynne Ramsay and Ekaterina Samsonov pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

CANNES, France -- The Latest on the Cannes Film Festival (all times local):

5:51 p.m.

The Cannes Film Festival Jury has done its job. But its president isn't letting slip which film it has picked for the coveted Palme d'Or award.

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar told a French BFM television reporter who managed to squeeze a few words out of him that the award deliberations Sunday were "very fast."

Almodovar said: "We did our work."

But for the names of the winners: Stay tuned.

___

4:41 p.m.

The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up to award its prestigious Palme d'Or at a glitzy award ceremony.

No single movie has emerged as the clear favorite among the 19 in competition for the coveted prize being awarded Sunday evening.

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar presided over the competition jury. Almodovar has made clear that he doesn't want the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize, to go to a movie that isn't shown on big screens.

That could bode ill for Bong Joon-ho's "Okja" and Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories," the first Netflix releases ever selected to be in competition for the Palme d'Or.

Regarded as cinema's most prestigious festival, Cannes is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Organizers have declared that next year, streaming-only films will not be accepted for the competition.