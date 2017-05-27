Breaking News Bar
 
LEADING OFF: Suzuki learning Dickey; rookies lead Rockies

  • FILE - In this Thursday, May 18, 2017, file photo, Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Minneapolis. Rockies right-hander Marquez will be the third straight rookie the Colorado Rockies have started against St. Louis in the series that concludes Sunday, May 28.

  • FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Kurt Suzuki, right, celebrates with teammate Brandon Phillips after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta. Suzuki had three passed balls in his first game catching knuckleballer R.A. Dickey for Atlanta this season but committed just one in Dickey's next eight starts.

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb goes into his delivery to the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Cobb starts Sunday at Minnesota after pitching seven innings in consecutive starts for the first time since September 2014.

By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

A look at what's happening all around the majors Sunday:

___

KNUCKLE DOWN

Kurt Suzuki had three passed balls in his first game catching knuckleballer R.A. Dickey for Atlanta this season but committed just one in Dickey's next eight starts. Dickey (3-3) makes his 10th start for the Braves in the series finale in San Francisco against Johnny Cueto (4-4) and the Giants.

___

HOT ROOKIE

Rockies right-hander German Marquez will be the third straight rookie the Colorado Rockies have started against St. Louis in the series that concludes Sunday. The rookie trio of Antonio Senzatela, Kyle Freeland and Marquez seem to feed off of each other's performances. Marquez is 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA over his last three starts.

___

GOING DEEP

Tampa Bay's Alex Cobb starts Sunday at Minnesota after pitching seven innings in consecutive starts for the first time since September 2014. He missed 2015 and much of 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

