The Latest: Trump in Italy for second day of G-7 meetings

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Council President Donald Tusk, right, watch the Frecce Tricolori Italian Air Force acrobatic squadron performing, in Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. Leaders of the G7 meet Friday and Saturday, including newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France and Theresa May of Britain in an effort to forge a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. Associated Press

From left, President of the European Council Donald Tusk gesticulates as he talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French newly elected President Emmanuel Macron, partially hidden, British PM Theresa May, and US President Donal Trump prior to the start of the leaders of the G7 countries summit in the Sicilian citadel of Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. On Friday and Saturday, for the first time all seven are around the same table, including also newcomers Macron, May and the Italian host, Paolo Gentiloni -- forging a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, greet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe, as they arrive for a concert in the Ancient Theatre of Taormina ( 3rd century BC) in the Sicilian citadel of Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. Leaders of the G7 meet Friday and Saturday, including newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France and Theresa May of Britain in an effort to forge a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. Associated Press

G7 leaders sign the G7 Taormina Statement on the Fight Against Terrorism and Violent Extremism at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron before a concert by the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the Ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina, Sicily, Friday, May 26, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is second from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at center. (Stephen Crowley/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Associated Press

TAORMINA, Italy -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Europe (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is in Taormina, Italy for a second day of meetings with Group of Seven wealthy nation leaders.

Leaders from the G-7 countries were expected to gather at the San Domenico Palace Hotel on Saturday morning.

Trump is set to engage in discussions about the global economy and climate. He will also participate in a meeting with small African nations.

This is the final day of Trump's first official trip abroad.

After the G-7 summit of economically advanced countries, the president will address American troops on an Italian base before departing for home.

The G-7 includes the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

___

7:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.

Trump will spend Saturday at the second day of the G-7 summit in Sicily, bringing to an end a nine-day trip that started in Saudi Arabia and Israel before moving on to Europe.

The trip has gone off without a major misstep, with the administration touting the president's efforts to create a new coalition to fight terrorism while admonishing partners in an old alliance to pay their fair share.

In Washington, though, a newly appointed special counsel is just beginning his investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.