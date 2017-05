AP FACT CHECK: Trump tells tall tales even without Twitter

hello

British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, looks away from U.S. President Donald Trump after he spoke during a ceremony at the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017. US President Donald Trump and other NATO heads of state and government on Thursday will inaugurate the new headquarters as well as participating in an official working dinner. Associated Press

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, before the House Budget Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget. Associated Press

G7 leaders, from left, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, pose for a family photo at the Ancient Greek Theater of Taormina, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Taormina, Italy. Associated Press

In this May 25, 2017, photo, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to unveil artifacts from the World Trade Center and Berlin Wall for the new NATO headquarters in Brussels. It’s been a muted week for Trump when it comes to tweeting. But AP Fact Checks have spotted some tall tales in his rhetoric during his first foreign trip since taking office. For one, Trump claimed that fellow NATO members “owe massive amounts of money” to the common defense. They don’t. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- It's been a muted week for President Donald Trump when it comes to tweeting. But AP Fact Checks have spotted some tall tales in his rhetoric during his first foreign trip since taking office.

For one, Trump claimed that fellow NATO members "owe massive amounts of money" to the common defense.

They don't.

The actual issue is that the United States wants them to live up to their commitment to increase spending on their own military budgets by 2024.