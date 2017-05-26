Breaking News Bar
 
Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie on 'exciting' B'way bow

  • FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Brendon Urie performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Urie takes over the role of Charlie Price for a 10-week run in the popular musical "Kinky Boots" about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens. Urie will appear in the show through Aug. 6. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

    Associated Press

 
By JOHN CARUCCI
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- As Brendon Urie readies to make his Broadway debut Friday night in "Kinky Boots," the Panic! At the Disco frontman expressed condolences to the victims of the deadly attack at a concert in England, vowing never to give in to terror.

Says Urie: "I'm never going to stop doing what I do because people choose to terrorize arts."

Urie takes over the role of Charlie Price for a 10-week run in the popular musical about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens.

Urie will appear in the show through Aug. 6.

