Dina Merrill, heiress and actress, dead at 93

hello

FILE - In this April 6, 1962 file photo, socialite-actress Dina Merrill models the gown she will wear at the Academy Awards presentation in Los Angeles. Merrill, the rebellious heiress who defied her super-rich parents to become an actress, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at age 93. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Dina Merrill, the rebellious heiress who defied her super-rich parents to become an actress, often portraying stylish wives or "the other woman," has died. She was 93.

Merrill died Monday, according to a family spokeswoman. The cause of death and other details weren't immediately available Tuesday.

With the help of Katharine Hepburn, who recommended her for the 1957 comedy "The Desk Set," Merrill was a popular star for years, due in part because of her resemblance to Grace Kelly. Her films included "Operation Petticoat," "The Sundowners" and Robert Altman's Hollywood satire "The Player." She was also a dedicated philanthropist and supporter of the arts.