Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/23/2017 9:01 AM

Dina Merrill, heiress and actress, dead at 93

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this April 6, 1962 file photo, socialite-actress Dina Merrill models the gown she will wear at the Academy Awards presentation in Los Angeles. Merrill, the rebellious heiress who defied her super-rich parents to become an actress, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at age 93.

    FILE - In this April 6, 1962 file photo, socialite-actress Dina Merrill models the gown she will wear at the Academy Awards presentation in Los Angeles. Merrill, the rebellious heiress who defied her super-rich parents to become an actress, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at age 93.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Dina Merrill, the rebellious heiress who defied her super-rich parents to become an actress, often portraying stylish wives or "the other woman," has died. She was 93.

Merrill died Monday, according to a family spokeswoman. The cause of death and other details weren't immediately available Tuesday.

With the help of Katharine Hepburn, who recommended her for the 1957 comedy "The Desk Set," Merrill was a popular star for years, due in part because of her resemblance to Grace Kelly. Her films included "Operation Petticoat," "The Sundowners" and Robert Altman's Hollywood satire "The Player." She was also a dedicated philanthropist and supporter of the arts.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account