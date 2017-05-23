Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/23/2017 12:00 PM

Police: Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy found dead

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2000, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy (96) celebrates Seattle's 27-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL football game in Seattle. The Orlando Police Department confirmed that Kennedy was found dead Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Orlando.

    FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2000, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy (96) celebrates Seattle's 27-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL football game in Seattle. The Orlando Police Department confirmed that Kennedy was found dead Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Orlando.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, file photo, former NFL player Cortez Kennedy poses with a bust of himself during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio. The Orlando Police Department confirmed that Kennedy was found dead Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Orlando.

    FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, file photo, former NFL player Cortez Kennedy poses with a bust of himself during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio. The Orlando Police Department confirmed that Kennedy was found dead Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Orlando.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy has died in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed that the 48-year-old Kennedy was found dead Tuesday morning. Police public information officer Wanda Miglio says the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, but there is nothing suspicious about his death. An investigation is being conducted.

Kennedy was an eight-time Pro Bowler during his 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1992.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account