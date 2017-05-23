Police: Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy found dead

hello

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, file photo, former NFL player Cortez Kennedy poses with a bust of himself during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio. The Orlando Police Department confirmed that Kennedy was found dead Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Orlando. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2000, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy (96) celebrates Seattle's 27-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL football game in Seattle. The Orlando Police Department confirmed that Kennedy was found dead Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Orlando. Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy has died in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed that the 48-year-old Kennedy was found dead Tuesday morning. Police public information officer Wanda Miglio says the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, but there is nothing suspicious about his death. An investigation is being conducted.

Kennedy was an eight-time Pro Bowler during his 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1992.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL