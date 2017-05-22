IN Forecast

hello

Success - Article sent!

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Forecast for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Mostly cloudy;72;54;S;5;53%;66%;5

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;73;54;E;5;57%;44%;5

Bloomington;Mostly cloudy;75;55;W;6;52%;66%;6

Columbus;Clouds and sun;77;58;ESE;6;52%;66%;6

Eagle Creek;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;N;4;53%;80%;5

Elkhart;Showers and t-storms;69;54;ENE;7;68%;83%;5

Evansville;Clouds and sun;76;57;WNW;3;54%;69%;8

Fort Wayne;Mostly cloudy;74;54;E;6;57%;44%;5

Gary;Showers and t-storms;69;53;N;6;66%;87%;4

Goshen;A p.m. t-storm;70;54;ENE;7;67%;84%;6

Huntingburg;Clouds and sun;74;56;SE;3;61%;69%;6

Indianapolis;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;WSW;6;51%;80%;5

Knox;Showers and t-storms;69;54;NNE;7;70%;84%;5

Kokomo;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;SSW;7;57%;80%;5

Lafayette;A p.m. t-storm;72;51;N;5;69%;84%;5

Muncie;Mostly cloudy;74;55;SSW;6;50%;66%;5

Peru;A p.m. t-storm;73;54;S;7;62%;81%;5

Shelbyville;Mostly cloudy;77;58;SE;7;51%;66%;6

South Bend;Showers and t-storms;69;53;SW;7;70%;85%;4

Terre Haute;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;WSW;4;58%;80%;6

Warsaw;A p.m. t-storm;70;52;ENE;5;66%;85%;6

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast