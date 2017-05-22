IN Forecast for Wednesday, May 24, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Mostly cloudy;72;54;S;5;53%;66%;5
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;73;54;E;5;57%;44%;5
Bloomington;Mostly cloudy;75;55;W;6;52%;66%;6
Columbus;Clouds and sun;77;58;ESE;6;52%;66%;6
Eagle Creek;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;N;4;53%;80%;5
Elkhart;Showers and t-storms;69;54;ENE;7;68%;83%;5
Evansville;Clouds and sun;76;57;WNW;3;54%;69%;8
Fort Wayne;Mostly cloudy;74;54;E;6;57%;44%;5
Gary;Showers and t-storms;69;53;N;6;66%;87%;4
Goshen;A p.m. t-storm;70;54;ENE;7;67%;84%;6
Huntingburg;Clouds and sun;74;56;SE;3;61%;69%;6
Indianapolis;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;WSW;6;51%;80%;5
Knox;Showers and t-storms;69;54;NNE;7;70%;84%;5
Kokomo;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;SSW;7;57%;80%;5
Lafayette;A p.m. t-storm;72;51;N;5;69%;84%;5
Muncie;Mostly cloudy;74;55;SSW;6;50%;66%;5
Peru;A p.m. t-storm;73;54;S;7;62%;81%;5
Shelbyville;Mostly cloudy;77;58;SE;7;51%;66%;6
South Bend;Showers and t-storms;69;53;SW;7;70%;85%;4
Terre Haute;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;WSW;4;58%;80%;6
Warsaw;A p.m. t-storm;70;52;ENE;5;66%;85%;6
