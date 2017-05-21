Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/21/2017 8:31 PM

Billy Bush says he's ready to get back into television

  FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Billy Bush arrives at the Operation Smile's 2014 Smile Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bush, who was fired after an old video emerged of him engaging in offensive sex talk with then "Apprentice" host Donald Trump, says he's a better man now and ready to get back into television. In an interview posted Sunday, May 21, 2017, Bush told The Hollywood Reporter the past seven months have "been a roller coaster" beginning with saying sorry to his three daughters. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK -- Former "Today" co-host Billy Bush says he's a better man now and ready to get back into television.

Bush was fired from his job at NBC after a 2005 video emerged of him engaging in offensive sex talk with then "Apprentice" star, Donald Trump. In an interview posted Sunday, Bush told The Hollywood Reporter the past seven months have "been a roller coaster" that included an apology to his three daughters.

Bush says he went through a lot of soul searching and spent seven days on a spiritual retreat with no phones. He reads, meditates and is doing yoga.

Bush says he has a deeper understanding of how women feel they have to fight harder for an even playing field.

Trump has described the tape as locker room talk.

