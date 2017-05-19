Canha's 10th-inning homer leads A's past Red Sox 3-2

Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy (25) scores as Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon waits for the throw from the outfield on a triple by Mark Canha during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha (20) follows through on an RBI-triple against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Trevor Plouffe reacts after striking out against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland, right, celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Xander Bogaerts (2) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, right, returns to the dugout at the end of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis drives in a run with a double against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Mark Canha hit a leadoff homer in the 10th, one inning after Jackie Bradley Jr. robbed a potential game-winning homer by Oakland and the Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday night.

The A's overcame the sensational catch by Bradley and a record-tying eighth straight double-digit strikeout game from Chris Sale to win their second in a row in the series against Boston.

Ryan Dull (2-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

Heath Hembree (0-2) was the loser.

The A's would have won it in the ninth except for Bradley. With two outs, Ryon Healy hit a drive to center that appeared to have enough to clear the wall and win the game for Oakland. Bradley tracked the ball and leaped as he got to the wall, pulling the ball back into play. Healy put his hands on his helmet in frustration, while reliever Craig Kimbrel pointed out in appreciation.