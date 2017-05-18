Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/18/2017 12:29 PM

Prince William pays tribute to late mother Diana's legacy

  • Britain's Prince Harry, center right, and Prince William pose for photographers with the award winners during a ceremony for The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Prince William arrive on stage during a ceremony The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Britain's Prince William, right, gives an award to Elan Mon Gilford from Wales during a ceremony The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Britain's Prince Harry speaks to the award winners during the The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Britain's Prince William speaks during a ceremony The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Britain's Prince William looks on during a ceremony The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Britain's Prince Harry speaks during a ceremony The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Prince William give an award to Faith Dickinson from Ontario during a ceremony The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Prince William give and award to Mercy Ngulube from Wales during a ceremony The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Prince William give and award to Nicholas Nikiforou during a ceremony The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Britain's Prince Harry, left and Prince William give an award to 11 year old Jonathan Ryan during a ceremony The Diana Award's inaugural Legacy Award, at St James' Palace in London, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The awards, in honor of Princess Diana, were given to twenty exceptional young people from across the world for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON -- Prince William has paid tribute to his mother, the late Princess Diana, while presenting awards honoring her faith in the power of young people.

William said his mother "touched the lives of millions" during her life and still inspires "countless acts of compassion and bravery" two decades after her death in a car crash.

William and his brother, Prince Harry, presented the Legacy Award to 20 teenagers from around the world in London on Thursday.

Referring to Diana's age when she died in 1997 - "only 36, just slightly older than I am today" - he said that while he would never know what else she might have accomplished, "Harry and I feel that our mother lives on in the countless acts of compassion and bravery that she inspires in others."

