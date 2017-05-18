Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 5/18/2017 12:31 PM

FBI raids offices of Muncie Sanitary District

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MUNCIE, Ind. -- FBI agents and state police have raided offices belonging to the Muncie Sanitary District.

The Star Press reports (http://tspne.ws/2ruK1gx ) the FBI and Indiana State police investigators were on the scene at the Sanitary District's Engineering Office on Thursday morning.

FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender says she can confirm the agency is conducting an investigation in the Muncie area but won't disclose the nature of the investigation.

Mayor Dennis Tyler says the city is "fully" cooperating in the federal investigation.

Sanitary District attorney Tom Malapit says he's unaware of any arrests in connection with it.

The Sanitary District was created in the 1960s to handle Muncie's storm and sanitary sewers. Sanitary district officials have previously denied being under FBI investigation.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account