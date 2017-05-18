Breaking News Bar
 
Basquiat painting fetches record $110.5M at New York auction

  This undated photo provided by Sotheby's shows Jean-Michel Basquiat's Masterpiece "Untitled." Sotheby's said the sale of the artwork Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Manhattan was an auction record for the artist. It also set a record price for an American artist at auction. The 1982 painting depicts a face in the shape of a skull. (Sotheby's via AP)

    Associated Press

  This undated photo provided by Yusaku Maezawa via Sotheby's shows Yusaku Maezawa, who bought Jean-Michel Basquiat's Masterpiece "Untitled," Thursday, May 18, 2017. Sotheby's said the sale of the artwork Thursday night in Manhattan was an auction record for the artist. It also set a record price for an American artist at auction. The piece was purchased by noted Japanese collector and entrepreneur Maezawa after a 10-minute bidding war. (Courtesy of Maezawa via Sotheby's via AP)

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- A 1982 artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby's auction of contemporary art Thursday night.

Sotheby's said the sale of "Untitled" was an auction record for the artist. It also set a record price for an American artist at auction. The painting's graffiti-like typography depicts a face in the shape of a skull.

The piece was purchased by noted Japanese collector and e-commerce entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa after a 10-minute bidding war.

"When I saw this painting, I was struck with so much excitement and gratitude for my love of art," said Maezawa, who plans to display it in his museum in Chiba, Japan after loaning it to institutions and exhibitions around the world.

"Untitled" was virtually unknown before it was unveiled at Sotheby's weeks ago. The auction house said it remained in the same private collection since it was bought at auction in 1984 for $19,000.

The previous auction record for a Basquiat work was set last May when "Untitled, 1982" sold for $57.3 million, also to Maezawa.

Basquiat died of a drug overdose in 1988 at the age of 27.

