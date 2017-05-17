Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Senate GOP seeks more time on 'grand bargain'

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGRFIELD, Ill. -- The Latest on state budget maneuvering in Springfield (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Top Senate Republicans are pleading for more time to negotiate pieces of a sweeping budget package as the spring legislative session enters its final two weeks.

Deputy Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady of Bloomington told a Statehouse news conference Wednesday that a Democratic plan to forge ahead with votes on individual pieces of the so-called "grand bargain" could undermine ongoing talks.

The grand bargain is a five-month-old plan hatched by Democratic and Republican leaders to break through two-year stalemate on a state budget between lawmakers and GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner. Sticking points are details about pieces that Rauner demands: Changes to the workers' compensation system and a local property-tax freeze.

Sen. Karen McConnaughay (mih-KAHN'-uh-haye) of St. Charles says talks are "fluid" but agreement is close. She says voting on the bills without agreement on the whole budget package could hurt chances for success.

___

4 a.m.

Illinois Senate Democrats plan to vote on the "grand bargain" budget compromise.

Members of the majority party say the Legislature's May 31 adjournment deadline is looming. They are frustrated at the lack of progress on the compromise package worked out with Republicans. A vote is planned Wednesday.

The sprawling grand bargain was supposed to set a bar for ending a two-year budget stalemate between Democrats controlling the General Assembly and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. It includes an income-tax increase to tackle a multibillion-dollar deficit and business climate changes Rauner demands.

None of it was supposed to take effect unless it all did. That's changed. Assistant Majority Leader Donne (DAHN'-nee) Trotter of Chicago says each of the dozen or so bills will be voted on as stand-alone measures.

