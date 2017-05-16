Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/16/2017 7:27 PM

Vanderbilt's Mason gets raise, 3-year contract extension

Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has received a three-year contract extension and a raise after leading the Commodores to the first bowl appearance of his three-year tenure last season.

Vanderbilt athletic department spokesman Kyle Parkinson confirmed Tuesday that Mason was receiving a three-year extension and raise without disclosing exact terms or financial details. The Tennessean first reported Mason's extension and raise.

Mason has gone 13-24 in three years at Vanderbilt, but took a major step forward last year.

Vanderbilt went 6-7 last season and posted victories over Georgia and Tennessee . The Commodores' season ended with a 41-17 Independence Bowl loss to North Carolina State.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

