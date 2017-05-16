Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 5/16/2017 1:28 PM

Judge sets $900K bail for Chicago teen in videotaped beating

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A Chicago area judge has set bail at $900,000 for one of four people charged in the videotaped beating of a disabled man.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday that (http://bit.ly/2pRoNs1) Cook County Judge William Hooks set 18-year-old Jordan Hill's bail at the highest of those charged, claiming Hill took the lead in gaining the victim's trust.

The others are 18-year-old Tesfaye Cooper who remains jailed on $800,000 bail and 18-year-old Brittany Covington and her 24-year-old sister Tanishia Covington who haven't posted bail in the amounts of $500,000 and $200,000.

They face battery and hate crime counts, among other charges.

One suspect captured the attack on video in January and it was shown live on Facebook. Graphic footage shows four black suspects taunting a white victim.

Public Defender Amy Campanelli criticized media attention surrounding the case.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account