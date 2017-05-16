Judge sets $900K bail for Chicago teen in videotaped beating

CHICAGO -- A Chicago area judge has set bail at $900,000 for one of four people charged in the videotaped beating of a disabled man.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday that (http://bit.ly/2pRoNs1) Cook County Judge William Hooks set 18-year-old Jordan Hill's bail at the highest of those charged, claiming Hill took the lead in gaining the victim's trust.

The others are 18-year-old Tesfaye Cooper who remains jailed on $800,000 bail and 18-year-old Brittany Covington and her 24-year-old sister Tanishia Covington who haven't posted bail in the amounts of $500,000 and $200,000.

They face battery and hate crime counts, among other charges.

One suspect captured the attack on video in January and it was shown live on Facebook. Graphic footage shows four black suspects taunting a white victim.

Public Defender Amy Campanelli criticized media attention surrounding the case.

