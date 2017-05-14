Greek train derails, crashes into house; 2 dead, 7 injured

hello

Rescuers search the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night. Associated Press

Rescuers and others stand near the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night. Associated Press

Rescuers search the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night. Associated Press

Rescuers and others stand near the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night. Associated Press

A train leans at an angle after a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night. Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek rail operator Trainose says two people have died and seven were injured when an Intercity train derailed in northern Greece and crashed into a house.

That announcement early Sunday corrects an earlier statement in which Trainose had put the number of dead at four, with 5 injured. In its latest statement, Trainose says three of the injured are in serious condition.

The train, traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route with 70 passengers, derailed at 9:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) Saturday in the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the northern city of Thessaloniki. Its engine rammed into a three-story house, exiting on the other side.

Giorgos Mylonas, 78, told The Associated Press "I was sitting on my porch. I saw a flash and immediately heard a terrible explosion."