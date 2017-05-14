Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 5/14/2017 7:00 AM

Greek train derails, crashes into house; 2 dead, 7 injured

  • A train leans at an angle after a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night.

  • Rescuers and others stand near the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night.

  • Rescuers search the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night.

  • Rescuers and others stand near the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night.

  • Rescuers search the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night.

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek rail operator Trainose says two people have died and seven were injured when an Intercity train derailed in northern Greece and crashed into a house.

That announcement early Sunday corrects an earlier statement in which Trainose had put the number of dead at four, with 5 injured. In its latest statement, Trainose says three of the injured are in serious condition.

The train, traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route with 70 passengers, derailed at 9:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) Saturday in the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the northern city of Thessaloniki. Its engine rammed into a three-story house, exiting on the other side.

Giorgos Mylonas, 78, told The Associated Press "I was sitting on my porch. I saw a flash and immediately heard a terrible explosion."

