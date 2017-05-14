Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Fair officials launch statewide karaoke competition

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Fair officials are expanding a statewide competition to find a singer who'll be the opening act for the Illinois State and Du Quoin State fairs.

Starting June 10, there'll be 12 karaoke competitions at local county fairs for soloists in cities including Decatur, Urbana and Morris. Last year there were eight such regional contests.

To enter, competitors must be 18 years old. They are recommended to register on the Illinois State Fair website . Registration starts on Monday at noon.

State Fair Manager Kevin says it's a free contest with a big reward.

The Illinois State Fair begins Aug. 10 and the Du Quoin State Fair starts Aug. 25.

