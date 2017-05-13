Illinois coliseum repairs would take 2 years, up to $4M

hello

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Restoring the Illinois State Fair Coliseum would take at least two years and millions of dollars, if the state had the money.

The State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2pwDTTs ) reports the assessment of the Illinois Capital Development Board, the agency in charge of state buildings, is contained in an emergency, $600,000 contract for enclosure of a temporary facility to host horse shows and other indoor events affected by the coliseum shutdown in October.

Inspectors say the coliseum is no longer safe because of significant structural deterioration. Board officials say extensive repairs would cost between $3 million and $4 million.

The state Agriculture Department previously announced the coliseum won't be open in 2017. Spokeswoman Rebecca Clark says the agency hopes sufficient repairs can be made to re-open the facility in 2018.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com