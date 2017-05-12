The Latest: Huge police presence for pope's Portugal trip

A police officer checks the backpack of a pilgrim entering the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will travel to Portugal where he will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

A police officer holds a body scanner as he patrols a street leading to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will travel to Portugal where he will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

A white dove is tied to a wooden crucifix carried by pilgrims arriving at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

Two nuns attend a mass at the Chapel of the Apparitions in the Fatima Sanctuary Thursday, May 11 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

Pope Francis shakes the hand of a Carabinieri paramilitary officer as he embarks his flight to Monte Real, Portugal, from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo Da Vinci, near Rome, Friday, May 12, 2017. The pope is traveling to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima where on Saturday he will canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

Pope Francis waves as he embarks his flight to Monte Real, Portugal, from Rome's International airport of Leonardo Da Vinci, in Fiumicino, Italy, Friday, May 12, 2017. The pope is traveling to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima where on Saturday he will canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

Pilgrims walk by a 26 metre tall giant glow-in-the-dark rosary, titled "Suspension" by the Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos, above the entrance of Basilica of the Holy Trinity, in Fatima, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

Pilgrims, one of them holding a statue of Our Lady of Fatima, arrive at the Fatima Sanctuary Thursday, May 11 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

A pilgrim sits in the front row at the Fatima Sanctuary in Fatima, Portugal, on Thursday, May 11, 2017, more than 24 hours ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

Pilgrims equipped for the rain sit in the front row at the Fatima Sanctuary in Fatima, Portugal, on Thursday, May 11, 2017, more than 24 hours ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

A pilgrim holds a staff decorated with images of Our Lady of Fatima as another walks on his knees paying penance at the Fatima Sanctuary, in Fatima, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

A group of pilgrims from Tanzania walk at the Fatima Sanctuary, in Fatima, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

A pilgrim carrying white roses wears a T-shirt with an image of Our Lady of Fatima and Pope Francis at the Fatima Sanctuary, Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

A wax figure burns with candles thrown in a furnace by pilgrims and worshippers as a sign of their devotion to the Holy Lady of Fatima, at the Sanctuary in Fatima, Portugal, Friday, May 12, 2017. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

Young pilgrims from Madrid wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

Pilgrims walk on their knees on their way to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

A nun with a South African flag protects herself from the sun at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal as she waits for the arrival of Pope Francis. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

A group of pilgrims hold their hands as they wait for Pope Francis' arrival at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

A group of pilgrims pray as they walk on their knees towards the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

Pilgrims and worshippers show their devotion to the Holy Lady of Fatima by throwing candles in a furnace, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

A group of pilgrims enters the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

