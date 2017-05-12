Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Huge police presence for pope's Portugal trip

  • A police officer checks the backpack of a pilgrim entering the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will travel to Portugal where he will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • A police officer holds a body scanner as he patrols a street leading to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will travel to Portugal where he will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • A white dove is tied to a wooden crucifix carried by pilgrims arriving at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • Two nuns attend a mass at the Chapel of the Apparitions in the Fatima Sanctuary Thursday, May 11 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

  • Pope Francis shakes the hand of a Carabinieri paramilitary officer as he embarks his flight to Monte Real, Portugal, from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo Da Vinci, near Rome, Friday, May 12, 2017. The pope is traveling to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima where on Saturday he will canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • Pope Francis waves as he embarks his flight to Monte Real, Portugal, from Rome's International airport of Leonardo Da Vinci, in Fiumicino, Italy, Friday, May 12, 2017. The pope is traveling to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima where on Saturday he will canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • Pilgrims walk by a 26 metre tall giant glow-in-the-dark rosary, titled "Suspension" by the Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos, above the entrance of Basilica of the Holy Trinity, in Fatima, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

  • Pilgrims, one of them holding a statue of Our Lady of Fatima, arrive at the Fatima Sanctuary Thursday, May 11 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

  • A pilgrim sits in the front row at the Fatima Sanctuary in Fatima, Portugal, on Thursday, May 11, 2017, more than 24 hours ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

  • Pilgrims equipped for the rain sit in the front row at the Fatima Sanctuary in Fatima, Portugal, on Thursday, May 11, 2017, more than 24 hours ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

  • A pilgrim holds a staff decorated with images of Our Lady of Fatima as another walks on his knees paying penance at the Fatima Sanctuary, in Fatima, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

  • A group of pilgrims from Tanzania walk at the Fatima Sanctuary, in Fatima, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

  • A pilgrim carrying white roses wears a T-shirt with an image of Our Lady of Fatima and Pope Francis at the Fatima Sanctuary, Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.

  • A wax figure burns with candles thrown in a furnace by pilgrims and worshippers as a sign of their devotion to the Holy Lady of Fatima, at the Sanctuary in Fatima, Portugal, Friday, May 12, 2017. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • Young pilgrims from Madrid wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • Pilgrims walk on their knees on their way to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • A nun with a South African flag protects herself from the sun at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal as she waits for the arrival of Pope Francis. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • A group of pilgrims hold their hands as they wait for Pope Francis' arrival at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • A group of pilgrims pray as they walk on their knees towards the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • Pilgrims and worshippers show their devotion to the Holy Lady of Fatima by throwing candles in a furnace, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • A group of pilgrims enters the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

  • A police officer checks the backpack of a pilgrim entering the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will travel to Portugal where he will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

FATIMA, Portugal -- The Latest on Pope Francis' trip to Fatima shrine in Portugal (all times local):

5 p.m.

Portuguese authorities have mounted a huge security operation for Pope Francis's visit to the shrine at Fatima, which is 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of the capital Lisbon.

Officials say around 3,000 police and other security personnel are involved.

Before the pontiff's scheduled arrival on Friday afternoon, Portugal restored mandatory identity checks and vehicle inspections at its borders for European Union citizens.

Drones are banned over the shrine during the pontiff's visit of just under 24 hours. Police have placed concrete blocks on roads leading into the shrine to prevent truck attacks.

Authorities are expecting some 1 million people to converge on the small town where three shepherd children claimed in 1917 that the Virgin Mary appeared to them. Pope Francis will make two of the children saints on Saturday.

___

3 p.m.

Tens of thousands of people are gathering in the small town of Fatima in Portugal to see Pope Francis, who is due to arrive for a visit.

Officials say they expect around 1 million people to converge on the rural town, which hosts one of the world's most popular Catholic pilgrimage sites. Hotels and apartments were sold out months ago.

One hundred years ago, three Portuguese shepherd children said the Virgin Mary appeared to them in Fatima, and the pontiff is visiting the shrine on the centenary of the "visions."

Security is tight for the pope's scheduled arrival at 4:20 p.m. (1520 GMT) Friday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, Pope Francis is to hold a Mass to make two of the shepherd children saints.

___

9:15 a.m.

Pope Francis and pilgrims from around the world are flocking to a Catholic shrine town in Portugal to honor two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

Francis departed from Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport on Friday afternoon to celebrate the centenary of the apparitions and canonize the children. He is hoping the message of peace that they reported 100 years ago, when Europe was in the throes of World War I, will resonate with the Catholic faithful today.

Thousands of pilgrims, waving flags from as far as Venezuela, Argentina and Cuba, braved a steady cold rain Friday as they waited for him, many spending the night outdoors. Over the past several days, church groups, families and individuals have made their way to Fatima, 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of Lisbon.

Carrying candles, rosaries and roses, they have gone to the statue dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima or tossed wax body parts - ears, hearts, limbs - into a huge fire to pray for healing.

