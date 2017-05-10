Destination Montreal: A perfect family getaway

MONTREAL -- A few days in Montreal makes a perfect family getaway - especially if the kids are taking French in school. Attractions include the Botanical Garden, with its insectarium, and a show of Marc Chagall's art and costumes he designed for the stage, at the Museum of Fine Arts through June 11. At the Science Center, kids can solve a crime a la CSI, while Old Montreal charms with historic sites, cafes and galleries. Finally, don't forget a taste of maple syrup and the city's famous bagels.

Visiting Canada is especially affordable right now for U.S. residents, with $1 Canadian worth just 73 cents U.S.

And 2017 offers various anniversary events as Canada marks the 150th anniversary of the country's confederation and Montreal marks the 375th anniversary of its founding.