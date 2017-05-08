Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
posted: 5/8/2017 7:00 AM

Let's play two: Yankees beat Cubs 5-4 in 18 innings

  • New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks reacts after scoring on a fielder's choice by Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell during the 18th inning of an interleague baseball game Monday, May 8, 2017 in Chicago.

    Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber catches a fly ball by New York Yankees' Chase Headley in foul territory during the 12th inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Chicago.

    Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reacts after being hit by a pitch from New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Chicago.

    Associated Press

  • New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury, right, celebrates with Brett Gardner after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Chicago.

    Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Wade Davis throws against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Chicago.

    Associated Press

 
By JAY COHEN
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Starlin Castro drove in Aaron Hicks with a fielder's choice in the 18th inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 early Monday morning in the majors' longest interleague game ever by innings.

The teams combined for a major league-record 48 strikeouts in baseball's longest game of the season by innings, wrapping up in 6 hours, 5 minutes.

Hicks struck out four times, but he came up with a huge play in the final inning. He led off with a bunt single against Pedro Strop (0-2) and advanced to second when catcher Willson Contreras threw it into right field for an error.

With one out and Hicks on third, Castro hit a bouncer up the middle. Shortstop Addison Russell tried to throw home, but it was wide and Hicks scored easily.

Chasen Shreve (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings, striking out pinch-hitting pitcher Kyle Hendricks with runners on first and second for the final out in New York's fifth straight win. The Yankees (20-9) improved to 19-5 since they opened the season with four losses in five games. They also matched their high-water mark from last season at 11 games over. 500.

