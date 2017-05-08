Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 5/8/2017 7:39 AM

Reports: Dick Advocaat to be hired as Netherlands coach

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Dutch soccer association has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday about its new national team coach amid widespread reports that Dick Advocaat will be appointed for his third stint in charge.

Dutch media, citing Advocaat's agent, reported Monday that the Royal Netherlands Football Association and Advocaat have reached an agreement for him to replace Danny Blind, who was fired in March.

The KNVB did not confirm the reports, but issued an invitation to an announcement Tuesday morning at its headquarters.

Advocaat, who is currently in charge of Turkish club Fenerbahce, would face the unenviable task of trying to secure a 2018 World Cup berth for the Netherlands. Halfway through qualification, the Dutch team is fourth in Group A. Only the top team is guaranteed automatic qualification.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account