Reports: Dick Advocaat to be hired as Netherlands coach

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Dutch soccer association has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday about its new national team coach amid widespread reports that Dick Advocaat will be appointed for his third stint in charge.

Dutch media, citing Advocaat's agent, reported Monday that the Royal Netherlands Football Association and Advocaat have reached an agreement for him to replace Danny Blind, who was fired in March.

The KNVB did not confirm the reports, but issued an invitation to an announcement Tuesday morning at its headquarters.

Advocaat, who is currently in charge of Turkish club Fenerbahce, would face the unenviable task of trying to secure a 2018 World Cup berth for the Netherlands. Halfway through qualification, the Dutch team is fourth in Group A. Only the top team is guaranteed automatic qualification.